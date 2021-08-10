Sex during period: Menstruation traditions we expose

Orishirishi myths or traditional believes and practices about women period don dey exist for hundreds of years for many of our societies all ova di world.

Some of dem dey funny, odas sound like supernatural tori, but one tin dey get in common, dem fit harm pipo wey dey see period.

So, dis article go challenge some of di most popular myths or believes wey you bin don hear.

Some of di very common myths include:

Tampon go disvirgin you:

For many parts of di world na taboo to use tampon sake of di believe say e go break di hymen - thin tissue wey dey for di opening of your vagina - disvirgin di girl wey use am.

But, di truth be say di hymen fit stretch or break sake of different kain activities including exercise and riding bike. However, no be wit hymen dey take sabi who virgin.

Sex during period go infect or kill your partner

E get pipo wey believe say if you have sex during your menstruation your partner go die.

Oda myth dey say if you have sex during your period, your man go get infection.

Notin inside science dey to show say sex during period dey harmful or fit kill.

Di myth na based on believe say period blood dey dirty and full of toxins, but dis no be true.

So, although dis myth na very old myth, no health related reason dey to prevent you from having sex during menstruation.

No more menstrual pain afta marriage

Di believe say menstrual pain go reduce wen you marry, just like dat you no need treatment?

E no get any medical evidence to prove di idea say period pain dey stop afta marriage.

Some women don tok say dia period pain reduce afta em born pikin, but e no dey like dat for everybody.

Period pain na normal part of menstruation and most times you fit manage am for house wit medicine wey you fit buy from pharmacy.

Exercise during period go damage your womb

Science neva fit prove say exercise during period dey harmful or fit damage your womb.

In fact, science don discover say exercise fit actually help you manage period pains.

Weda you wan exercise during your period or not, dat na your decision, but you no get any medical reason wey go stop you.

Oda myths na tins like;

Wen you use tampon during your period, e fit disappear inside your reproductive system.

Some still believe say if you have sex during your period, you no go get HIV/AIDs.