Secondus PDP: Who be PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus? PDP crises so far

10 August 2021, 19:00 WAT New Informate 4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Uche Secondus/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Uche Secondus

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus don dey under fire to vacate im position inside di last few days.

Dis na wetin BBC Pidgin dig up about di man dem dey call di 'Total Chair'.

Secondus na di chairmo of Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] wey dey face calls to regin.

Crises don dey rock PDP in recent months wey don make many of di card members to port go di ruling All Progressive Congress [APC] party.

Di crises reach climax on Saturday, August 7 afta di PDP caucus for House of Representatives release communiqué ask di politician to resign.

As tins be so yawa for di party dey gas dey go.

In response, di embattled National Chariman say in neva commit any offence wey go warrant am to resign.

But who be Uche Secondus?

Dis na some of di tins you suppose sabi about dis Nigerian politician and businessman.

Im na di current chairman of di PDP National Working Committee since 2017.

Prince Uche Secondus join politics for 1978 during di Second Republic as Youth Leader of di National Party of Nigeria.

In addition to being politician, Secondus na also businessman.

Uche Secondus hold di position of Rivers State Publicity Secretary for di National Republican Convention party between 1993 to 1998.

Between 2015 and 2016, im serve as acting chairman of di committee.

Before dat time, im bin serve two terms as di second chairman of di Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party.

And yes, na Rivers State born politician from Andoni Local Government Area.

PDP crises so far

Governors under di Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum meet with oda stakeholders on di issue of di National Chairman of di Party as some Party members dey call for im sack.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal bin meet di PDP Governors Forum and dia discussions on di matter still dey continue.

Di Forum bin don call for calm over di leadership crisis.

Vote of no confidence by PDP Caucus for House of Reps

Many stakeholders dey blame di National Chairman for poor management of di Party wey dem believe say cost di Party di defection of many members to di ruling All Progressives Congress APC sake of am.

Pipo wey port from di party including Governors of Ebonyi, Cross River and Zamfara States and some members of di party for National Assembly and Board of Trustees BoT

Seven members of di National Working Committee NWC don also resign dia positions as dem claim say di Chairman, Uche Secondus dey sideline dem in di administration of di Party.

Sake of dis, di BoT members meet to intervene and at di end, dem decide to set up a committee wey go intervene for di crisis.

Also, some members of di PDP caucus for House of Representatives for communique pass a vote of no confidence on am.

'Only National Convention fit comot Secondus ' - Sen. Dickson

Meanwhile, former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson don come out to say only di National Convention fit comot Secondus from office as Chairman of di Party.

Sen. Dickson describe wetin dey happun as bad belle as three members of di National working Committe and three vice chairmen of di party no fit make up valid resolution di call for resignation.

Seriake add say even a vote of no confidence wey a duly constituted NWC or oda organs of di Party still no fit remove di Chairman.

"Di Chairman dey voted for and na only di National Convention fit comot am unless im by imsef choose to resign."

Sen. Dickson say decamping of Governors and oda leaders no be Secondus fault as e don dey happen since 1999 and di PDP don also receive Governors and presiding officers of di National Assembly and Political leaders from oda parties before.

"Di whole issue na because say Secondus insist say Party decisions especially decisions about di direction of di Party for 2023 go be decision of all stakeholders…" Na so Seriake Dickson tok

'I Still be di PDP National Chairman ' - Uche Secondus

But di National Chairman of di PDP still insist say im no go ever resign im position.

Secondus tell tori pipo after im meet wit di PDP Governors Forum, wia dem ask am questions for about 40 minutes wen dem meet for Akwa Ibom State Governors Lodge for Abuja on Monday, 9 August, 2021.

After di meeting, Secondus tell tori pipo say, "I can confam say I will never resign" and im no gree answer any oda question dem ask am.