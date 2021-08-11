Chelsea vs Villarreal: Prediction for di 2021 Uefa super cup, how to watch plus match facts

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea go jam Villarreal for di for di 2021 Uefa super cup on Wednesday 11 August for di National Football Stadium for Windsor Park for Belfast.

Dis na di 46th edition of di Super Cup, wey be di annual curtain-raiser of di holders of di two biggest European club competitions.

Dis na all you need to know about di ogbonge match.

Chelsea vs Villarreal prediction

Chelsea na favourites. Dem keep most of dia important players from last season, and dem fit even dey more gingered by di arrival of Romelu Lukaku [wey no go play, of course].

Na wetin football sabi pesin Deji Faremi tell BBC Pidgin.

E say Villarreal too no too change much from last season and dat go help dem well-well.

“Chelsea strong pass di Spanish side. Di Yellow Submarines get Unai Emery though, wey get a lot of experience at dis level of European football, even though say him neva win di UEFA Super Cup before." Deji tok

“I feel say e go dey close pass wetin many pipo expect.” E add put

Prediction - Chelsea 2-1 Villarreal [AET]

When and where di match go take place?

Di match go happun for di National Football Stadium for Windsor Park wey dey for Belfast, Northern Ireland and kick off na by 21:00 CET (wey be 8pm West African time).

Wetin di managers tok?

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach tell uefa say: "E no get any better way to start di season pass a European final! I get big respect for Villarreal and Unai Emery.

I mean, dem suppose call di UEFA Europa League di Unai Emery Trophy soon! Im dey incredible. I feel say dem go approach dis game wit di feeling say dem get nothing to lose.

We go do all we fit to take di trophy, though."

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach tell Uefa say: "I want to win di Super Cup because so far, I neva win am. I' don dey involved in two, for 2014 and 2015 wit Sevilla and lose both.

E go be a great way to finish off last season. We fit once again create history and achieve something wonderful ahead of di new campaign.

Di Super Cup go show wetin we fit do against a top team like Chelsea, di reigning European champions and, for me, di best team for di world."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

See possible line-up

Chelsea: Mendy; Zouma, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Havertz, Ziyech; Werner

Villarreal: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Manu Morlanes, Alberto Moreno; Gerard, Dia

Who be di referee?

Russian referee Sergei Karasev go take charge of dis match and im assistance, im fellow kontri man Igor Demeshko and Maksim Gavrilin, while Alexey Kulbakov (from Belarus) go be di fourth official.

Where to watch di game for TV?

Cable television channel DSTV, go carry di match live for Supersports.

Wetin be Chelsea record for UEFA Super Cup?

Dis go be Chelsea fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance, Di Blues record, no too set like dat for dis competition.

1998: W1-0 vs Real Madrid (Monaco)

2012: L1-4 vs Atlético (Monaco)

2013: L2-2, 4-5pens vs Bayern (Prague)