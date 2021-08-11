Instagram new tool to reduce hate, racist comment - See how to activate am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Instagram don announce new tools wey dem design to restrict hate speech and protect users from abuse.

Di new "limits" wey go dey available globally go fit automatically hide comments and messages from pipo wey no dey follow or just begin dey follow di user.

Instagram say di new feature na to prevent abuse especially towards creators and public figures during spikes of unwanted interactions.

Di company bin cite di racist abuse wey follow di men Euro 2020 football final as one of di reason dem introduce di new feature.

Afta Italy beat England for di penalty shootout, black players bin become subject of plenty racist abuse, especially on social-media platforms.

Why dem introduce di new feature

Di level of social media abuse make di UK Prime Minister ask Instagram and other social networks to do more to prevent am.

Instagram say di new features dey designed to protect pipo from "a sudden rush" of negative attention.

"Creators and public figures dey sometimes experience sudden spikes of comments and DM [direct-message] requests from pipo dem know sabi," dem tok for announcement.

Instagram say dem hope say these new features go better protect pipo from seeing abusive content, whether na racist, sexist, homophobic or any other type of abuse - wey no get any place on Instagram.

How di new feature go work

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM

Instagram say instead make users completely disable all comments and messages, di new tool go let anyone effectively mute those wey no be "long-standing followers".

Dem fit switch am on or off anytime, Instagram tok.

Di company also announce dem go roll out dia previously announced Hidden Words system for everyone worldwide.

Instagram say dem also don "expand" di blocklist of words, hashtags and emojis di system bin automatically block to filter out abusive messages, which individual users fit also customise.

And dem also don strengthen di language of pop-ups when users dey try to post "a potentially offensive comment", di pop up go warn dem say dia accounts fit dey deleted for repeat offences.

Wetin don happun afta di announcement

E don delete more than 2,000 tweets wet target England footballers in di wake of di Euro 2020 final.

UK na di kontri of origin wey get di largest number of racist abuse.