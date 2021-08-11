WAEC Timetable: WAEC announce 2021 WASSCE to start August 16, demand NIN registration

Wia dis foto come from, WAEC

West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination WASSCE 2021 new timetable don come out.

And di use of National Identification Number don become compulsory for dis year registration for school candidates.

Di West Africa Examination Council WAEC announce August 16 2021 as di date wen di external examination go start.

WAEC also release di timetable for di examination.

For di Final International Timetable,di 2021 WASSCE go take place throughout di sub-region from Monday, 16th August to Friday, 8th October, 2021.

However, di examination go end for Nigeria on 30th September, 2021 - wey mean say e go hold for a period of seven weeks.

A total of one million, five hundred and seventy-three thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine (1,573,789) candidates dey expected to sit for di examination.

Na wetin dey inside statement WAEC make available to BBC Pidgin.

Di number comprise of 792,620 males (50.36%) and 781,169 females (49.64%).

Di examination body also tok say candidates go dey examined in 76 subjects wey dey made up of 197 papers.

Nineteen thousand, four hundred and twenty five (19,425) recognized secondary schools go take part for di examination.

Di registered schools comprise of 8,052 public and 11,373 private schools from across di 36 states of di kontri .

About 25,000 senior teachers go dey appointed as supervisors for di examination.

Format wey di 2021 WASSCE go take

Dis year West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination go take some new dimension sake of goment policy and di Covid- 19 pandemic.

From now henceforth, all prospective candidates must register wit di National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), WAEC add.

And candidates gatz get dia National Identification Number (NIN) as e don become major requirement for di registration of di WASSCE examination.

Dis one mean say no NIN, no entry.

Di exam body say e dey in line wit di Federal Goment Policy, as directed by di Federal Ministry of Education.

To take precaution against di covid 19 pandemic, WAEC say dem don brief examination functionaries to obey all di covid- 19 protocols.

All schools don dey mandated to provide hand sanitizers, running-water buckets and detergent/soap for designated points for all examination centres.

WAEC Supervisors, Candidates, Invigilators, Staff and oda examination functionaries must wear their face masks.

Dem must also wash/sanitize dia hands regularly in di course of dia duties.

Schools go also provide and operate di thermometer hand-gun on top all candidates and examination functionaries for di entrance to di school premises.

Physical and social distancing go dey maintained.

WAEC also sama warning give so-called 'Special' or 'Miracle' centres say no mata where dem dey dia in-built anti-malpractice mechanism go fish dem out.

2021 WASSCE time-table

Wia dis foto come from, WAEC

