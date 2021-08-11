Baylesa First Commercial flight don land

Wia dis foto come from, BAYELSA GOVERNMENT

Di first commercial flight land di Bayelsa State International Airport as United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touch down at about 3.45pm.

Di aircraft, wey take off from Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) for Lagos at exactly 3pm, get on board di State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, chairman of di airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Tokyo Olympics Silver medallist in wrestling, Bayelsa-born Blessing Oborududu, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Ambassador Boladei Igali, members of Bayelsa National Assembly caucus as well as state House of Assembly members and commissioners among odas.

Governor Diri say full commercial flight go begin in two weeks based on bookings wey don already dey ground.

"Dis significant event na di realisation of di aspirations wey late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, former governor of the state, start and Senator Seriake Dickson, my predecessor come build am and na under my administration wey dis project come dey crystallised. Dis na demonstration say team work truly dey work." Im tok.

More fotos of di airline

