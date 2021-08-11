'Terrorists dey plan attacks on Accra, major African cities'

Terrorists dey plan attacks on Accra Ghana den, other major African cities - NPC reveal

Accra be one of de major African cities terrorists dey plan to attack, according to one intel.

Independent peace and security institution for Ghana, National Peace Council na im give di hint.

Dis be part of broader plan according to analysts to penetrate de coasts of West Africa with dema terror activities.

Executive Secretary of National Peace Council, Ali Anankpieng talk say "dem voice it out, dema plan be say dem go reach West Africa."

"We hear dem wan dey inside cities like Accra, Cotonou, Lagos, Abidjan den others" he add.

According to de NPC, dema plan be say dem go take over de economic centers of dis coastal countries along West Africa.

Mr Anankpieng explain give Accra based Starr FM say from 2016, Burkina Faso experience violent extremist activities, but dem never see such things before 2016."

Preventing attacks on Ghana

NPC say Ghana for work to prevent de possible cross border terror attacks especially sake of how de country be close neighbors to Burkina Faso.