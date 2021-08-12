Resident doctors strike update and wetin go hapun next

58 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, File

Di Nigerian resident doctors strike dey continue after di latest government and di union meeting no fit reach any agreement.

Even wit di six-hour meeting dem enter wit di parliamentary committee on health services on Wednesday evening, di government and di doctors association no reach any clear agreement for di doctors to end dia 11-day-old strike.

Dis na di second time di doctors dey enter strike dis year as their 10-day strike for April no solve di issues on ground.

President of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi tell BBC say:

"Di leadership of di National Association of Resident doctors and officials of di Nigerian ministry of health hold another meeting yesterday. Di goment dey push di doctors to call off their strike and return to work, but di meeting no yield better fruit."

Dis wan na as di Minister of Labour Chris Ngige bin don threaten to replace di striking doctor if dem no return back to work. But still, di doctors bin continue their industrial action.

President of di Resident Doctors Association Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi tell BBC say doctors fit only work well wen dem dey healthy and issue of their welfare dey properly addressed.

''We get over one thousand, seven hundred doctors wey work for like three to seven months and dem never receive salary, e dey part of di memorandum of action wey we sign on 31st of March."

"Di other aspect of it be say we lost 19 of our members to Covid-19 and from di Ministry of health, dem tell us say all health workers don dey insured. But e dey over 18 months now since Covid-19 start in Nigeria and up till now, dem never give death in service insurance to any of di members next of kin. and you fit know say in most of di house, dem bi di bread winner, dem don lost their loved ones, dem no even dey able to function as family.''

Some critics say di doctors dey use pipo lives for personal interest.

Di government sef follow accuse di doctors say dem dey play wit life of sick pipo dis time wen di kontri dey battle wit a third wave of di Covid-19 pandemic but Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi say na di government no wan resolve di matter.