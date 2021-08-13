Essence remix: Wizkid and Tems song make Justin Bieber speak pidgin - See how pipo react

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/ Instagram

Justin Bieber don hail di song Essence wey Wizkid collabo with Tems do as "di song of di summer".

Dis dey come as di Canadian popstar bin feature inside di remix wey drop for early mor-mor on Friday.

Justin Bieber tok dis one for post as e follow thank di singers say dem gree am chook im mouth for inside di song.

Justin Bieber yan pidgin inside di song as im sing di line of di chorus "only you fit hold my bodi", afta im verse.

Nigerians don dey refer to Wizkid say im be di real GOAT (Greatest of all times) afta dis feature.

One social media user compare dis collabo with wen Bieber bin chook mouth for Despacito for 2017 say, "pipo wey dey tok say Justin Bieber no suppose chook mouth for Essence, make dem go see Bieber collabo for Despacito".

For 2017, Justin Bieber say im hear Despacito for club come chook mouth inside - afta, di music become worldwide number one.

Meanwhile, oga Bieber neva tok how e take relate or find Essence.

Even though di song don become one of di most streamed song for di world dis year.

Dis, howeva no go be di first time wey Justin Bieber go collabo with Nigerian artistes for im song.

Burna Boy bin feature for album wey im release dis year, Justice.