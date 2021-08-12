BBNaija: Pere remove Whitemoney from kitchen duty - See why and reactions

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Pere, di third Head of House for Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season, explain to im fellow housemates why im dey remove Whitemoney from kitchen duty for a week.

“I’dey against di idea of one pesin cooking for everybody for di entire stay. E no dey logical because dat go create ‘all of us go need me’, and e get as e be. Horrible and I no like am,” e tok.

Na wen Pere gada all di housemates on Wednesday evening, e tok dis one.

Dis na di first time wey di head of house dey make dis kain change wey concern kitchen activities since di show start.

Di head of house also hail Whitemoney for di work wey im do so far.

“I’wan free you small,” e add put.

Since di season start, na Whitemoney be di regular cook for di house.

Pere also say im dey against di idea of one pesin holding “kitchen monopoly” during di show.

'Pere and Whitemoney beef'

According to Whitemoney, dia beef start wen im find out say Pere na di wildcard.

Wildcard na housemates wey get one leg in-and-out wey Biggie bin put inside di house for di beginning of di show.

“For di house, im dey see me as im competition” Whitemoney tell JackieB.

Meanwhile, Pere table Whitemoney matter wit im deputy Maria.

Pere tok about Whitemoney strategy for di house during im discussion wit im deputy for di head of house lounge.

E say “I no hate Whitemoney but I no like im guts.”

Fans reaction to Pere decision to remove Whitemoney from kitchen duty

Pere decision don generate plenty reactions from fans of di show for social media.

Emelda jones write for Facebook say: “Two can play di game. Dem know each oda well-well, gamers know gamers. May di best man win.”

Pius Adekunle say: “E go backfire on Pere, is a matter of 48 hours.”

Meanwhile Pheletso Mokabane say: “I listen to dia reason, I get dem. Pere and Maria no be mistake.”

And for David Nko, “Pere na di only housemate wey game dey im head. Di rest think say dem come dia to bond.”

While Evelyn Iyagbaye say “Di beef go done wen Pere dey up for eviction, we go see how im strategy be.”

Dis week, six housemates dey up for possible eviction.

Dem be Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Sasky and Tega. Voting go end today.