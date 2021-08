Shagari wife dies: Former First Lady of Nigeria Hadiza Shehu Shagari die of Covid

25 minutes wey don pass

Hadiza Shagari, di wife of di late former Nigerian president Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, don die.

Di former Nigerian First Lady die of Covid-19 on Thursday for Abuja, Nigeria political capital.

One statement signed by Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd) confam her death.

Di statement read;

"We regret to announce di demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, di wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto)".

"We lost her in di early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at di Gwagwalada Isolation Centre inside Abuja.

Wetin we call dis foto, President Shagari bin govern Nigeria between 1979 -1983.

A grandson of di late former president Her death also share di tori of Hadiza Shagari death on im Facebook page.

Hadiza be 80 years old wen she die di statement add and her funeral prayer go hold today for di National Mosque, Abuja.