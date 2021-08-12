WAEC Timetable 2021: WAEC explain NIN registration, WASSCE full timetable from August 16

West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination WASSCE 2021 new timetable don come out.

Di West Africa Examination Council WAEC announce August 16 2021 as di date wen di external examination go start.

WAEC also release di timetable for di examination.

Meanwhile, di examination body don clear air say di use of National Identification Number (NIN) to register for dis year West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination WASSCE no go dey compulsory.

Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu explain say e go dey effective from 2022 and for subsequent years.

E advise make students wey dey SSS 1 and SSS 2 get dia NIN as e go become compulsory from 2022 and e go be "No NIN, No Entry."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For di Final International Timetable, di 2021 WASSCE go take place throughout di sub-region from Monday, 16th August to Friday, 8th October, 2021.

However, di examination go end for Nigeria on 30th September, 2021 - wey mean say e go hold for a period of seven weeks.

Over one point five million candidates' dey expected to sit for di examination.

Di number comprise of 792,620 males (50.36%) and 781,169 females (49.64%).

Di examination body also tok say candidates go dey examined in 76 subjects wey dey made up of 197 papers.

Full 2021 WAEC timetable

* Available to candidates in Ghana only

** Available to candidates in Nigeria only

*** Available to candidates in The Gambia and Sierra Leone only

**** Available to candidates in Liberia only