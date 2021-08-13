Buhari visit Tinubu in London: Pictures of Nigeria president vsit with APC national leader in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening, visit di national leader of di all progressives congress party Bola Tinubu for London, UK.

President Buhari bin travel go London for July 26, 2021, for one Global education summit wey UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta co-host, statement from im aide bin also say di president go also spend some days to undertake "one earlier scheduled medical check-up".

Tinubu bin also travel separately go London for an undisclosed reason.

Since di national leader land London, plenti tori don bin fly upandan say im sick and even rumours of death wey im don deny.

Oda VIP's and goment officials including Lagos state Govnor Sanwo-Olu too bin don fly go London to pay di national leader a visit.Na since last week different pipo don dey visit Tinubu for London afta di rumour of im death.

Afta im visit on 3, August 2021, Govnor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State bin follow journalist tok for lagos say di national leader of di All Progressives Congress (APC) dey "hale and hearty" in London, di United Kingdom.

E say im deliberately go take im eyes see wetin dey happen so e go assure Nigerians say all dey well with Bola Tinubu.

"I went to see things for myself. Na just to put di mind and heart of people to rest say nothing dey for us to worry about," di govnor bin tok.

But Governor Sanwo-Olu no tok when di APC leader go return e say na only Tinubu fit answer that one.

Tok-tok say Tinubu health don worse be reach anoda level after e no show face for di party ward congress for Lagos.

E also bin miss di local government elections in Lagos on July 24.Meanwhile, Tinubu aide Tunde Rahman bin release statement for Saturday July 31st say im principal no dey hospitalised as local media be dey report.

Tunde Rahman, for inside statement be say di former governor of Lagos State, dey "fine, hale and hearty.""E no dey any hospital. E no get any medical problem wey go require hospitalisation. Yes, e dey out of di country at di moment. E go come back shortly." E tok.

