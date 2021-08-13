Premier League: Brentford vs Arsenal prediction plus all di matches dis weekend for EPL

Di Premier League don come back - and so too be Lawro.

Lawro na former Liverpool defender and BBC football expert wey go make predictions for all di 380 top-flight matches dis season, against different guests.

For dis opening weekend fixtures, im dey up against singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun.

Louisa na lifelong Everton fan and former season ticket-holder wey start to dey watch dem just before dem win di FA Cup for 1995, and don dey wait to see dem win another trophy ever since.

Make we start first wit di teams wey go open show on Friday.

Brentford vs Arsenal (20:00 BST)

Brentford rise to di Premier League dey incredible and dem be great model for oda clubs to follow.

Dia policy of finding and developing young talented players early, dey work for dem.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Louisa prediction: I feel say e go dey tough for Brentford.

0-2

SATURDAY

Man Utd v Leeds Utd (12:30 BST)

Manchester United fit play Anthony Martial for middle because dem dey miss Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

I dey look forward to see Jadon Sancho in action - I feel everybody except for Leeds fans.

Dis game go dey close pass di 6-2 win wey Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side enjoy at di end of last year, but I still dey expect dem to take di points.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Louisa prediction: Goals go plenty for dis one 4-2.

Burnley vs Brighton

Burnley lack of activity for di transfer market don start to dey worry me. Again, dem neva do too much dis summer and dem only spend money on getting Nathan Collins from Stoke.

I dey go with Brighton to win this.

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Louisa prediction: Dis game no go sweet, sorry. 0-0

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira don sign few players, including Michael Olise from Reading, wey be really promising young player.

I still dey go wit Chelsea here, mind you. Dem already don get a competitive game dis week, di Uefa Super Cup final, wey go help them a lot.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Louisa prediction: 2-0

Everton vs Southampton

New Southampton striker Adam Armstrong don take di same route as Alan Shearer, to play for di Saints, Blackburn and Newcastle, just in reverse.

Dis na big game for Everton because na Rafa first as manager, and di crowds dey return so dis go help. I dey expect am to start di season wit a win.

Lawro prediction: 1-0

Louisa prediction: To get di fans back go make a big difference for us. 3-1

Leicester vs Wolves

I no really dey sure what to expect from new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, but we know wetin Leicester go try and do - attack them.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Louisa prediction: 1-1

Watford v Aston Villa

Aston Villa look team wey don establish dia self for Premier League and I feel say dem go carry on even though Jack Grealish don port go Manchester City. Danny Ings na good signing and dem get some strength in depth.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Louisa prediction: 0-2

Norwich City vs Liverpool (17:30 BST)

Na nice feeling for Jurgen Klopp to get some options for defense again but if Virgil van Dijk dey fit and ready I go bring am back in for dis game, rather than wait longer.

You gtaz pick your best team, and im presence on and off di pitch dey massive.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Louisa prediction: I support Everton, and whoever dey play Liverpool! But I dey try to beat Lawro here, so I gatz go wit them to win. 0-3

SUNDAY

Newcastle v West Ham (14:00 BST)

Newcastle dey play for dia home wit di crowds wey dey return back for St James' Park e go make sense on paper, but which reception dia manager Steve Bruce go get? I no know.

Magpies striker Callum Wilson dey fit e go help them, but I feel say West Ham go collect something for dis game.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Louisa prediction: David Moyes dey do a good job wit West Ham. 1-2

Tottenham v Man City (16:30 BST)

We no fit tok about dis match without mentioning Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

I no think say Kane go dey able to play dis game because him neva train wit im team-mates all week but di bigger issue na say nobody know which of these teams him go play for by September.

As for di game, Manchester City dey without di injured Phil Foden but dem no dey lack creative attacking players, are be?

Lawro prediction: 0-2