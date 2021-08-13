Latest election results in Zambia: Zambia dey count votes as internet restriction still dey in force

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Zambia main opposition presidential candidate don call for di restoration of internet afta e dey cut off on Thursday during di tightly contested elections.

Hakainde Hilchema for tweet say "We call on on Zicta [di communications authority] make dem immediately unblock di internet make citizens fit follow di electoral process and continue wit their lives wit no wahala."

BBC team for Zambia say WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook still dey down.

Na virtual private networks (VPNs) pipo dey use.

Election day bin dey largely peacefully, but President Edgar Lungu wey dey run for second term say violence dey reported for di North-Western province, stronghold of oga Hichilema. Dem kill two pipo wey include di ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party chairman.

"I dey shocked wit di amount of mayhem wey happun for di North-Western, some parts of Western, and Southern provinces. Clearly, di elections for these places no dey free and fair," e tweet..

E say im don order more sojas for di three provinces.

Di general elections wey start on Thursday get two main contenders, President Edgar Lungu wey dey look for second term and Hakainde Hichilema, di main opposition candidate.

Counting of di election results still dey go on and results dey expected over di weekend.

Di Electoral Commission of Zambia tok say dem go announce di results of di elections within 72 hours.