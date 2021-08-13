Plymouth shooting: How 22 year old man take kill himself and five odas within six minute mass shooting

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Six pipo including di suspected gunman don die inside one shooting wey happun for Plymouth, north west of di city near di River Tamar for UK.

Four adults wey include two females and two males plus one three year old dey killed inside one six minute mass shooting for Keyham area on Thursday evening - di worst incident wey don happun for Britain since 2010. Two more pipo dey injured.

Di attacker wey di police say na 22-year-old wey dem call Jake Davison, later pull di trigger and kill himself.

Devon and Cornwall Police say investigations into di shooting dey go on.

Officers bin receive call to Biddick Drive, di area wia di shooting take happun at around 18:10 BST on Thursday.

Di UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wey tweet about di shooting say im thoughts dey wit di friends and family of those wey lose their lives for di "tragic incident".

Also, di MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard wey tweet about di incident throughout Thursday night say community centres, churches and schools go dey open across di Keyham area to "give pipo space to take share their experience".

How pipo take dey react to di Plymouth shooting

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Plenty reactions and condolence messages don follow di Plymouth shooting.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace say di shooting no dey terror-related.

Leader of Plymouth City Council say di city dey "in mourning" following di shooting.

Councillor Nick Kelly said: "I dey shocked and saddened about last night terrible events and like everyone else for Plymouth, I dey struggle to reason how dis kain thing happun for inside city like our own."

Andy Berry, chairman of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, say im thoughts dey wit "all colleagues for Devon and Cornwall Police and wit di loved ones of all di pipo wey die and those wey dey affected by dis terrible incident for Plymouth".

Di Lord Mayor of Plymouth express shock and sadness sake of di shooting for Keyham

Cllr Terri Beer say: "Like everyone else for Plymouth, I dey struggle to come to terms wit di shocking and upsetting events wey happun last night for our city.

"Our thoughts dey wit di families and friends wey lost loved ones last night and we mourn for your devastating loss.

Catholic Bishop of Plymouth say "deep sense of shock and sadness" for di city following di shooting.

Di Rt Rev Mark O'Toole say: "I offer my support and prayers for all dos wey dey killed, and for their loved ones for dis tragic time.

Plymouth Shooting: Wetin Police tok:

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable, Shaun Sawyer don confam say Jake Davison wey kill five pipo including one young girl for Plymouth get licence to hold gun.

Di victims include one three year old girl, 51-year-old woman wey Davison sabi, one three-year-old girl and her 43-year-old male relative, one 59-year-old man and anoda 66-year-old woman wey later die for hospital.

Oga Sawyer say dem don recover di firearm from di scene and officers no dey find any oda pesin wey fit get connection wit di incident.

E say "We believe say di incident dey domestically related wey just turn street fight wey lead to plenty loss of lives for Plymouth for circumstances wey dey tragic."

E say di weapon dem recover from di scene go dey forensically examined.

Chief Constable Sawyer add join say Davison motive neva dey known for now but police at di moment no dey consider di shooting "as terrorism or weda e get any relationship wit any Far Right group or any other such group".

Davison social media activity go form part of di police investigation, e added.

Plymouth Shooting: Jake Davison - di attacker

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Di 22-year-old wey shoot two women, two men and one three-year-old girl for one deadly six-minute shooting spree for Keyham area of di city on Thursday evening bin write about mass shootings for one social media post e do three weeks ago.

For di videos e post online weeks before di shooting - wey YouTube don remove, di Plymouth gunman Jake Davison tok say im dey "beaten down" and "defeated by life", but compare himself to di Terminator.

E say im dey socially isolated, im dey struggle to meet women and bin tok about "incels" - one misogynistic online groups of "involuntary celibate" men, wey dey blame women for their sexual failings and wey don dey linked to a number of violent acts around di world.