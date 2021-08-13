FRSC begin implement new rates for drivers licence, plate numbers

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria goment don begin implement di new rates for driving licence and vehicle number plate for di kontri.

Di implementation begin two weeks afta goment bin make di announcement about plan to review di rates.

Obomeghfe Nana-Aisha, Secretary Joint Tax Board na she confirm di implementation for letter wey she sign.

For di letter Nana-Aisha direct federal and state agencies to commence the implementation of the rates.

"You go recall say di Joint Tax Board for dia 147th meeting wey dem hold for Kaduna State on March 25, 2021 approve revised rates for sale sale of vehicle number plates and driving licence in line wit di recommendations of Appraisal and Technical Committee of di JTB.

"In di light of di foregoing, we wish to inform una say di Chairman, JTB, don approve Thursday, 1 August 2021, as di commencement date for di implementation of di new rates," na so di letter tok.

Before-before price and new rate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cars wey dey use plate numbers for Lagos, Nigeria

According to di Secretary Joint Tax Board Obomeghfe Nana-Aisha di board:

Standard private and commercial number plates

Old rate: N12,500

New rate:N18,750

Fancy number plate

Old rate: N80,000

New rate: N200,000

Motorcycle number plate

Old rate: N3,000

New rate: N5,000

Articulated number plates (three plates)

Old rate: N20,000

New rate: N30,000

Out of series number plate

Old rate: N40,000

New rate: N50,000

Government fancy number plate

Old rate: N15,000

New rate: N20,000

Driving licence (three years)

Old rate: N6,000 excluding bank charges

New rate: N10,000

Driving licence (five years)

Old rate: N10,000

New rate: N15,000

Motorcycle/Tricycle driving licence (three years)

Old rate: N3,000

New rate: N5,000

Motorcycle/Tricycle driving licence (Five years)

Old rate: N5,000.