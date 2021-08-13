Afghanistan: Militants take control of major cities for Afghanistan

Makeshift camps have now sprung up in the capital Kabul

Di UN don beg Afghanistan neighbours to keep their borders open as di number of civilians wey dey run comot di Taliban attack dey increase.

Thousands of those wey dey internally displaced don land Kabul, as dem see di capital as their last safe refuge.

Food shortages dey serious according to di World Food Programme (WFP). E warn of humanitarian catastrophe.

On Friday, di Taliban seize di kontri second-largest city Kandahar, di latest provincial capital to fall.

Di southern city wey get 600,000 na im be di Taliban stronghold one time and e dey strategically important because of di international airport, agricultural and industrial output.

Di insurgents also take di nearby city of Lashkar Gah, and now dey in control of about one third of Afghanistan provincial capitals.

Di militants show as US and other foreign sojas withdraw after 20 years of military operations.

More than 1,000 civilians dey killed for Afghanistan last month alone, according to di UN.

Sahraa Karimi, one Afghan filmmaker for Kabul, tell BBC say e be like say di world don turn im back on Afghanistan and she dey fear return to "dark times".

Life under di Taliban for di 1990s see as women dey forced to wear di all-covering burka, education bin dey restricted for girls, dem introduce over 10 brutal punishments wey include public executions.

"I dey in danger - [but] I no dey think about myself anymore," Ms Karimi tok. "I think about our country...I think about our generation: wey we do many things to bring these changes.

"I think about young girls...about di thousands of beautiful, young talented women wey dey dis kontri."

Wetin we call dis foto, Asadullah was selling food and spices in Kunduz province

Many of di pipo wey dey find safety for Kabul dey sleep for streets. About 72,000 children dey among those wey dey run comot di capital recently, according to Save the Children.

"We no get money to buy bread, or get some medicine for my child," Asadullah, one 35-year-old street vendor wey run comot from northern Kunduz province afta di Taliban burn im house tell BBC.

Makeshift camps don dey established on scrubland for di outskirts of di capital, while many others dey sleep for abandoned warehouses according to reports.

Pashtana Durrani, di executive director of one education NGO wey dey work wit Afghan girls wey follow BBC tok say she dey fear for her life because of her vocal role in advocating for women's education.

"Di girls wey dey work wit me don already run," she tok. "I no sabi where di students dey and I dey personally scared about their life. What if dem marry dem give Taliban fighter? Wetin their life go be like?"

Afghan war - di basics

US-led forces topple di Taliban: For 2001 US led forces overthrow Afghanistan Taliban rulers afta di 9/11 attacks wey di al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden wey settle for there mastermind.

Twenty years of occupation and military operations follow: Di US and allies oversee elections and build up Afghan security forces, but di Taliban continue to launch attacks.

Eventually di US do deal wit di Taliban: Dem go pull out if di militants gree not to host terrorist groups. But talks between di Taliban and di Afghan goment fail. US-led forces withdraw dis year and di Taliban now don retake most of di kontri.

'From here wia else we go run go?'

By Yogita Limaye, BBC News, Kabul

Pipo no believe wetin happun for one single day for Afghanistan. Five provincial capitals - among them major cities - fall to di Taliban on Thursday.

Thousands of pipo don dey land Kabul - dem run come di capital wit few belongings. These pipo get homes and jobs and farms but dey leave everything behind to run to safety.

E take days for some of dem to land Kabul and di journey dey dangerous as dem go pass through Taliban checkpoints and active frontlines - to reach Kabul. Dis na di last place many of dem believe dem fit go to. Dem say, from here where else we fit run go?

Dem vex say goment leave dem to fend for themselves. Goment say e go house dem for mosques and provide dem wit relief - but e no dey enough for everyone wey dey come in.

Dem dey para also say US and UK dey evacuate their own citizens and dey leave Afghans to their fate.

Di first US sojas don begin land Kabul airport, dem be part of di 3,000-strong force wey dey sent to help evacuate di kontri diplomatic staff, one US defence official tell CBS.

Di embassy tok say dem dey hear reports say di Taliban dey kill Afghan wey dey surrender, dem say e fit " constitute war crimes".

Di UK dey deploy 600 sojas to support British nationals to comot di kontri. Staff for di British embassy don dey reduced to di core team, while Norway and Denmark don announce temporary closure of their embassies.