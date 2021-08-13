Serwaa Amihere: Popular TV personality Serwaa Amihere life and tins to know about her

Wia dis foto come from, Serwaaamihere/Instagram

For some days now di name Serwaa Amihere don tanda for di mouth of Ghanaians.

Serwaa Amihere be popular television broadcaster den social influencer for Ghana.

She dey work plus Accra based GhOne TV but her big presence for Twitter den Instagram top be major boost to en personality for de country.

She start off her media career as entertainment presenter, but she switch to news and current affairs in 2017.

She switch to news and current affairs around 2017 wey dem award her Best Newsroom Staff of the Year 2017.

She win dis award within de private television company sake of her insight, enthusiasm den dedication to news production.

As her career take new turn away from de soft nature of entertainment news to news and currents affairs, GhOne managers give am on de job training which help turn her into proper news and current affairs anchor.

Rise to fame

She take over de airwaves for Ghana after her presence, bubbly looks den news delivery draw massive attention to am.

Through hard work, she instantly dominate de airwaves plus her personality den interviews which sometimes dey go viral.

Media Awards

In 2018 de win de Radio and TV Personality Awards as Best TV Newscaster of de year.

She win same RTP Awards in 2019 den 2020 respectively.

Fashion icon den social Influencer

Wia dis foto come from, Serwaaamihere/Instagram

Serwaa Amihere turn major fashion icon den brand influencer sake of her beauty den fashionista tins.

She create side business out of dis wey she start dey market products give brands who dey operate within de beauty industry.

She dey market to her almost 2 million Instagram followers products from known to new brands wey dey enter de Ghanaian market.

She influence thousands of young ladies plus her her fashion style - something which solidify her image as de topmost fashion icon for Ghana.

School den Family life

Dem born Serwaa Amihere on March 8. 1990 to en father Frank Yeboah den Lydia Tetteh en mother.