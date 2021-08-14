Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty dey charged to court by sex assault victim

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, don get court case from di woman wey dem bin convict Minaj husband say e attempt to rape for 1994.

Di woman, wey be 43 now, file one lawsuit wey accuse di couple of harassing her to try to make her take back her claims, US media report.

Petty don bin serve four-and-a-half years for prison afta e plead guilty to attempted rape of di woman wey be teenager den.

Last year, dem arrest am for failure to register as a sex offender.

For di lawsuit, wey di woman file for US District Court for di Eastern District of New York, she allege say Ms Minaj offer her $500,000 (£360,000) through one intermediary in return for abandoning her accusations against Petty.

Di lawsuit claim say, shortly afta Petty arrest for 2020, di intermediary give di rapper di woman number. E allege say Ms Minaj call her and offer to fly her and her family to Los Angeles if she fit "help" her.

But she no accept di offer, di lawsuit tok.

Di woman also claim say she turn down Ms Minaj offer wey want her publicist to draft statement of abandoning di allegation.

According to di lawsuit, di woman tell Ms Minaj: "I need you to know woman to woman, dat dis happen."

Di woman further claim say within days of rejecting di offers, she and her family "suffer plenti-plenti harassing calls and visits wey dem no want or expect ".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di woman say she neva dey able to work since May 2020 " because of serious depression, paranoia, constant moving, harassment and threats" from di celebrity couple and dia associates.

Di lawsuit, wey want unspecified damages, say she dey live in hiding as she dey fear retaliation.

Di musician legal team neva respond yet to di accusations, according to US media.