Election results in Zambia latest: Hakainde Hichilema dey lead according to early results from di electoral commission

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Early results from Zambia presidential election show say na di opposition candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, dey lead over di incumbent Edgar Lungu, according to di first results from di electoral commission early on Saturday.

Some of di constituencies where oga Hichilema perform well na where dem consider to be strongholds of di incumbent, Edgar Lungu.

Dis suggest say Hichilema don gain ground since di last elections for 2016, wen e lost by slim margin for di contested elections wey allegations of rigging dey.

Total of 296,210 votes na im dem cast for those constituencies, representing 71.75% turnout rate, chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano tell media briefing for di capital Lusaka.

Hichilema gada 171,604 votes versus di 110,178 wey Lungu get for di results for 15 of di southern African nation 156 constituencies.

Dem initially dey expect di first result on Friday, but delay come dey afta counting continue overnight sake of di plenti number of voters wey turnout and because political parties no gree for electoral

commission first figures for one constituency, wey different with those from monitors on di ground.

Di Electoral Commission of Zambia allow di last polling station to remain open until 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday to give pipo wey don already stand for queue opportunity to cast dia votes even with di

restrictions on internet access and violence for three regions.

Estimated of 7 million pipo na im register to vote for di presidential and parliamentary elections wey di two main contender na Hakainde Hichilema and President Edgar Lungu.

Oga Hichilema, na successful businessman and challenge, Lungu dey try to win second five-year term in office.