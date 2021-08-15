BBNaija: DJ Xclusive totori housemates plus all di drama wey happun for Saturday night party

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Boma, Maria, Saga and JMK/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija housemates from left - Boma, Maria, Saga and JMK

Beach wears and plenty serenre bin happun for Big Brother Naija season six Saturday night party as housemates dance to jams for Biggie house.

Ogbonge DJ Xclusive host di housemates for di party wey go down on Saturday night.

Dis na some of di main highlights of Biggie beach party.

Beach themed party

Di housemates come all prepared and dazzle inside dia beach outfits for the party. Dem understand di assignment and smash it with di outfits Biggie provide for dem.

Na so di organisers describe di eye-catching outfits wey di housemates bin rock for di party.

Di housemates prepare wella for di beach themed party. Di guys wears nice shorts and beach shirts while di women wear beach dresses and flower accessories for dia hair.

Dem complete dia looks wit sunglasses.

DJ Xclusive performance

Di housemates ginger well-well wen dem see Xclusive as di DJ for di night and him no disappoint dem. E totori dem wit popular Naija songs.

Dem dance all night as him give dem back to back gbedu for di party.

How di ships rock di party?

Wia dis foto come from, Saga and Nini/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Saga and Nini gum body eachother for mush of di Saturday night party

Saga keep Nini to himself all night, di two couple dance wit each oda well-well for di party.

While Angel and Sammie wey dia relationship get as e be for some days now sake of di quarrel wey dem get afta di truth and dare game - dem enjoy each oda company again for dance floor wit dia sexy dance moves.

Meanwhile for Liquorose and Emmanuel, di couple bin dey feel each oda company well-well for di party.

Dia facial expression, dance moves and close eye contact for di dance floor show how dia relationship don grow since di show start.

Some fans bin dey tink say di couple go share dia first kiss on camera based on di kind vibes dem bin dey give for di party but dat no happun.

And, one of di new female housemate JMK surprise everybody wit her ogbonge dance moves.

Ship Drama

Wia dis foto come from, @Bomaakpore and @queenmercyatang/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Boma and Queen ship leg dey shake

Boma and queen bin get small argument afta di party end about dia relationship, e no really clear wetin cause di argument but Boma clear her say make she stop to dey act like say two of dem get something.

E tell her say him no dey inside any relationship with her.

As di two of dem dey go back and forth ontop di matter, Emmanuel enta di room and carry Boma comot so Queen wey already bin dey a bit tipsy fit sleep.

No be only dia drama happun JackieB tackle Michael too about dia relationship. She say she bin feel one kind wen Angel rub Michael hair in front of oda housemates.

She tell Michael about di issue but im try to defend himself. For now fans go get to watch and see if dia ship go still sail or sink.

Dis week, six housemates dey up for possible eviction.

Dem be Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Sasky and Tega.