Jos killings update: UNIJOS suspend exam over attacks in Plateau, Police arrest 20 suspects

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Detachment of Military officers mount checkpoint

Nigeria police don arrest twenty suspects wey dem say allegedly get hand for di attack wia armed men kill over 22 pipo for Jos, Plateau state.

Force tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba say di Inspector-General of Police don order di immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team to di north central state.

Di Police high command also say dem rescue thirty-three victims of di attack.

Di deployment dey follow di unfortunate attack on innocent citizens for Rukuba Community for Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th, August, 2021.

"Na DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration dey lead di Police Intervention Team.

"Di Team comprise personnel of Police Tactical Units - di Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces to protect di communities, prevent further attacks and bring di perpetrators to justice," Mba tok.

Tori be say di victims na Muslims wey dey travel wit convoy of buses to southern Nigeria from di northern city of Bauchi wia dem bin go attend one religious ceremony to mark di Muslim new year.

Di mob ambush and smash dia bus as di pipo dey travel through di city, na so police tok.

University of Jos suspend exam

Plateau na sensitive state for North central Nigeria wey don experience many years of ethnic clashes especially between Christian farmers and herders wey be mostly Muslims.

And to comply wit security advise di Management of University of Jos don suspend exams for di school.

But di institution warn di students to remain for dia hostel for dia safety until di school management give another directive.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar Information and Publications, "Following di unfortunate security breach wey occur for some parts of Jos Metropolis wey make Plateau State Government impose 24 hour curfew for Jos North Local Government Area, Management of the University of Jos don approve di suspension of di ongoing Second Semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

"Consequently, all Examinations wey earlier dey scheduled between Monday 16th and Saturday 21st , August, 2021 don dey suspended until further notice."

Curfew in Jos

Plateau State govnor Simon Lalong don impose 24-hours curfew for Jos north local goment area as dem say e dey necessary to avoid further breakdown of di security situation for di area.

Di state goment say di curfew go also include; Jos south and Bassa but di one for Jos north go take effect from 2pm on Sunday.

Di state goment say na 23 travellers die and many odas wunjure afta armed men attack dia bus for di central city of Jos.