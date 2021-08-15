Evicted housemates today in Big Brother Naija 2021: Arin, Princess comot, Saskay, Tega, Emmanuel and Nini safe for di live eviction show
Arin and Princess be di latest housemates to comot BBNaija house 'Shine ya eye' Season six house.
Di housemates chop eviction on Sunday afta viewers fail to safe dem.
Meanwhile Saskay, Tega, Emmanuel and Nini safe afta Ebuka call dia name to sitdown.
Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice bin don comot during di first eviction show last week Sunday.
Dis week na six of di housemates bin dey up for possible eviction, but Big brother evict two, and di oda four dey safe based on how di audience vote.
Di housemates wey dey qualify to nominate pipo bin nominate Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saga, Tega to leave di house.
But di new Head of House, Pere save Saga and replace am with Saskay.
Pere reveal why e ban Whitemoney, Arin, Princess eviction and oda BBNaija tori
Also for di show on Sunday night, di host Ebuka bin ask Pere, di week Head of House to explain im decision to ban anoda housemate, White money from kitchen duty.Pere open up about im decision afta BBNaija Show host, Ebuka , play back video of wia di Head of House vow to knock Whitemoney comot.
"Wetin I tok for secret I go tok am open. Everybody know sey I no dey hide my feelings.
"We dey here to mingle and play di game so, wen I see a strategy I recognise am," Pere tell Ebuka
Whitemoney bin take over the kitchen from di first full day of di 'Shine Ya Eye' season before Pere ban am.
See how di housemates bin nominate
Boma: Boma nominate Saskay and Princess
Cross: Cross nominate Princess and Tega
Saga: Saga nominate Princess and Tega
Saskay: Saskay nominate Whitemoney and Nini
WhiteMoney: WhiteMoney nominate Arin and Jaypaul
Nini: Nini nominate Princess and Emmanuel
Jacky B: Jacky B nominate Saga and Nini
Sammie: Sammie nominate Tega and Princess
JayPaul: JayPaul nominate Maria and Peace
Liquorose: Liquorose nominate Saga and Arin
Arin: Arin nominate Emmanuel and Tega
Yousef: Yousef nominate Boma and Arin
Princess: Princess nominate Saga and Arin
Peace: Peace nominate Tega and Princess
Emmanuel: Emmanuel nominate Arin and Angel
Tega: Tega nominate Nini and Arin
Angel: Angel nominate Princess and Emmanuel
Maria: Maria nominate Arin and Angel
Pere: Pere nominate Princess and Saskay