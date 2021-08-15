Evicted housemates today in Big Brother Naija 2021: Arin, Princess comot, Saskay, Tega, Emmanuel and Nini safe for di live eviction show

Arin and Princess be di latest housemates to comot BBNaija house 'Shine ya eye' Season six house.

Di housemates chop eviction on Sunday afta viewers fail to safe dem.

Meanwhile Saskay, Tega, Emmanuel and Nini safe afta Ebuka call dia name to sitdown.

Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice bin don comot during di first eviction show last week Sunday.

Dis week na six of di housemates bin dey up for possible eviction, but Big brother evict two, and di oda four dey safe based on how di audience vote.

Di housemates wey dey qualify to nominate pipo bin nominate Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saga, Tega to leave di house.

But di new Head of House, Pere save Saga and replace am with Saskay.

Also for di show on Sunday night, di host Ebuka bin ask Pere, di week Head of House to explain im decision to ban anoda housemate, White money from kitchen duty.Pere open up about im decision afta BBNaija Show host, Ebuka , play back video of wia di Head of House vow to knock Whitemoney comot.

"Wetin I tok for secret I go tok am open. Everybody know sey I no dey hide my feelings.

"We dey here to mingle and play di game so, wen I see a strategy I recognise am," Pere tell Ebuka

Whitemoney bin take over the kitchen from di first full day of di 'Shine Ya Eye' season before Pere ban am.

See how di housemates bin nominate

Boma: Boma nominate Saskay and Princess

Cross: Cross nominate Princess and Tega

Saga: Saga nominate Princess and Tega

Saskay: Saskay nominate Whitemoney and Nini

WhiteMoney: WhiteMoney nominate Arin and Jaypaul

Nini: Nini nominate Princess and Emmanuel

Jacky B: Jacky B nominate Saga and Nini

Sammie: Sammie nominate Tega and Princess

JayPaul: JayPaul nominate Maria and Peace

Liquorose: Liquorose nominate Saga and Arin

Arin: Arin nominate Emmanuel and Tega

Yousef: Yousef nominate Boma and Arin

Princess: Princess nominate Saga and Arin

Peace: Peace nominate Tega and Princess

Emmanuel: Emmanuel nominate Arin and Angel

Tega: Tega nominate Nini and Arin

Angel: Angel nominate Princess and Emmanuel

Maria: Maria nominate Arin and Angel