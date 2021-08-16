Zamfara: Gunmen kidnap students, kill four inside Zamfara college

4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Agriculture and animal science for Zamfara state,

Gunmen abduct students and teachers for College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara State for north-western Nigeria.

Di incident happun for Bakura town wey be hometown of former govnor Sani Yerima wey be di first govnor to introduce Sharia for 2000.

Mallam Aliyu Bakura wey be deputy registrar for di college confam di tori to BBC and add say di four pipo wey die include 3 security pipo and one policeman.

"Na around 10pm di gunmen attack, after dem kill di security pipo, dem pack 15 students go and also one teacher with im wife and two children."

Mallam Aliyu say di gunmen plenty and dem spend over two hours inside di school dey operate.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Just last month gunmen attack di school and kidnap provost of di college.

For neighbouring Talata Mafara local goment months ago gunmen attack Jangebe town wey dem kidnap students from goment girls secondary school.