Ipob sit-at-home: Nigeria states observe sit-at-home order even after suspension

8 minutes wey don pass

Despite say di leadership of di proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra don suspend dia 'sit at home order, states for Nigeria south-east still lock shops.

Di group bin announce di suspension of dia 'Every Monday' sit-at-home order - dem also say di order go only hold whenever Kanu appear for court.

On 9th August wen dem bin first announce di order, states for south-east Nigeria comply even though di group no dey recognised by Nigeria goment.

But four days afta, di group announce di suspension of di order. Dem say na directive wey dem get from dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Despite dis suspension, streets dey deserted and shops still dey locked for today wey be anoda Monday.

BBC Pidgin check some of di states like Abia wia many stores around Asa, Ehi road no open as di place look like ghost town.

Some pipo wey tok on condition of anonymity say na largely due to fear of di unknown while some others tok say dem do am out of sheer support for di actualization of di state of Biafra.For Popular Unizik Junction, Awka for Anambra state we see pipo go about their normal businesses and security personnel's bin dey ground for some flash points as dem mount surveillance to ensure security of lives and properties.

Wetin we call dis foto, How tins be for Awka on Monday morning

Wetin we call dis foto, Aba wey be di commercial nerve centre of Abia State today witness low turn out of human and vehicular activities

Before Monday, of di detained Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor don plead wit members of di group to comply wit di directive on di suspension of di weekly sit-at-home order.