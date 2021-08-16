Adedayo Omolafe: 'Expensive death na big blow to us'- Akeredolu

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Adedayo Omolafe Twitter

Di lawmaker wey dey represent Akure South/North Federal Constituency for di House of Representatives, Adedayo Omolafe don die.

Report wey come out say oga Omolafe, wey dey popularly known as Expensive, die on Sunday night.

Di last tin wey di lawmaker tweet before di news of e death come out, na one quote e say; "let your soul stand cool and composed before a million universes."

"Dwell on di beauty of life. Watch di stars and see yoursef running with dem."

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu don express shock over di death of oga Omolafe.

For one statement wey dey come from Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to di Governor, e say e receive di news of di death with heavy heart and rude shock.

Governor Akeredolue describe di news of di death as devastating and add say di reality dey too difficult to accept considering dat dem no hear any news of e illness before di sudden death.

“Like every mortal, Expensive don go in fulfilment of di mankind inescapable debt. E dey painful say such bright star don go too soon," Governor Akeredolu tok.

"For our dear State, dis na big blow wey di ugly sting of death nack us. Na devastating tragedy."

Governor Akeredolu say di late Adedayo dey committed to di service of im pipo, afta e don serve as elected Executive Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area for 2004 and later achieve im desire to represent e pipo for di National Assembly.

“E dey known for e generosity, touching lives and making pipo smile with im act of giving.

"Adedayo get track record of service to im pipo. E death na great loss to Akure kingdom and di State in general.

Di Governor send condolences to di immediate family of Adedayo Omolafe, di National Assembly, di pipo of Akure, and di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inside di state.

Dem elect late Omolafe for 2019 under di platform of the PDP to represent di pipo of Akure north and south for di house of representatives afta plenty times wey e don bin try to secure di seat since di last time e serve as di chairman of Akure South local goment during di regime of late Olusegun Agagu for 2009.