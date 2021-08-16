Kayvee BBNaija: Why Big Brother Naija new housemate withdraw from di 'Shine ya eye' season six show

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Kayvvee don withdraw from BBNaija show.

Head of House Pere announce am on Monday evening.

Pere wey read di announcement from note from Biggie say: "As una know, Kayvee bin dey unwell since, and on di direction from di medical doctor, dem don advise am to withdraw from di show."

Di announcement also add say make di housemates help am pack im bags even as e send dem greetings.

Wetin we know about Kayvee behaviour wey comot am from house?

Tori be say di whole issue bin start from di Truth or Dare game, wey occur on di Sunday wey di new house mates wey Kayvee bin dey part off first enta.

For di game, im bin choose Angel to kiss, e bin no know say she get entanglement with anoda housemate Sammie.

As dia relationship dey gbas-gbos dey go, Kayvee bin feel like na im cause di wahala.

Later, even as Angel start to dey tok with Sammie again, Kayvee follow gist with Tega, Michael and Sakay say housemates for di house dey shun am.

And Michael give advise say na because of di way wey im dey close-off among dem.

Howeva, fellow friends from outside di house don counter dat claim as dem dey give example of how Kayvee dey ginger pipo for im life.

One photographer bin reveal for Instagram tori say dem bin get shoot wey di pesin wey plan am no gree gist dem wetin go happun for di shoot and how Kayvee bin boost dia morale.

For post, Kayvee handler, howeva tok say Kayvee no get any mental health palava or else dem for no allow am enta di house.

But las-las,Big Brother reveal for statement say, "e don comot di house on medical grounds".