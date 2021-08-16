BBNaija Maria win HOH for Big Brother Naija house for di fourth game

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBnaija

Maria don become di newest Head of House for Big Brother Naija'Shine Ya Eye' TV reality show.

She win di special position afta she defeat oda contestants wey bin also do di Head of House challenge.

Afta every body play, na she get di highest points with 28.

As Head of House, she go dey immune from eviction. But Maria no go get access to di HoH bedroom becos she break biggie rule and e ban her for two weeks. But her deputy wey she go later pick go get access if she no pick Liquorose or Peace wey Biggie also ban for two weeks.

Di game to determine dis week Head of House bin involve di usual game of dice just like as e dey for previous week.

But Biggie make am a bit easier for di housemates in dat e tell dem to start with any number instead of di number number six dice.