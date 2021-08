Ibrahim Mantu dead: Former Nigeria deputy senate president don die

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sanata Ibrahim Mantu

Di former deputy senate presido for Nigeria Senator Ibrahim Mantu don die after brief illness according to Shehu Nura wey dey close to di Mantu family.

Mantu wey bin dey very popular during e time for senate serve as deputy senate president of Nigeria between 2003 to 2007.

Shehu say Mantu die for DIFF hospital for Abuja after 10 days illness and dem go bury am today according to di young politician.