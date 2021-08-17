Pere and Whitemoney fight: Big Brother Naija housemates argue and shout over misunderstanding

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Whitemoney and Pere Wetin we call dis foto, Whitemoney and Pere don quanta before over who be di wildcards for di house

Big Brother Naija reality TV housemates Pere and Whitemoney clash for di early hours of Tuesday morning.

Controversy and arguments never dey dey far away from di BBNaija housemates but dis altercation so early in di day na one wey many fans no expect.

Di incident start of afta di housemates start to play Whisper game wey Cross introduce.

Part of di game na say one participant go whisper question wey concern anoda pesin to di ear of anoda housemate.

Di only pesin wey no go get idea of di question na di pesin wey di question dey about.

One of di housemate come ask question about Pere and den dem call am to ask anoda question but Pere bin wan know wetin dem ask about am.

Im come approach Whitemoney to find out wetin e tok about am wen in truth Whitemoney bin no tok anytin about Pere.

"Wetin you ask Bro?" Na wetin Pere ask Whitemoney as e come attempt to remove e belt.

Di confrontational style wey Pere use ask Whitemoney di question vex di Enugu-born housemate wey come change am for e former head of house.

Whitemoney stand up, come warn Pere to stop to dey bully and threaten am as im don "notice say Pere no like am".

Even wen Maria wey be di Head of House call di two for peace talks, Pere say "e no go ever apologise to Whitemoney".

Dis two housemates bin don get small quanta before during wen Biggie ask di housemates to identify two wildcards wey dey for di house.

Even though Whitemoney bin guess Pere name right as one of di wildcards, Pere bin no believe say Whitemoney just make wild guess like dat.

For Pere, im claim say di organisers of di show go don tell Whitemoney say na im and Maria bin be di wildcards.

Dia history of 'beef' no end for dia as Pere bin remove Whitemoney from kitchen duties when e bin be Head of House.