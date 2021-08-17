Anglican Priest for Ghana kiss 3 female students, church say dem make sad

De Anglican Communion of Ghana don respond to one viral video wey show wia one Anglican priest give 'holy kiss' to three students for church on Sunday.

De church don issue statement take confam de incident wey dem say dem make "saddened by de news wey dem institute thorough investigation into de mata immediately".

De statement further tok say dem dey do everything possible make dem provide de three female students with counselling to avoid trauma.

Videos wey dey circulate on-top social media show how one Anglican Rev father for St. Monica College of Education for Ghana dey give kiss three female students before cheering congregation as delta variant of Covid-19 dey surge for de kontri.

De video wey last for 25 seconds show how de father dey hold head of de girls dey give dem kiss one by one. De last student wey wear nose mask show some hesitation but de father signal say make she comot her nose mask for kiss wey she don gree do am.

Statement wey wee see dey suggest say some concerned students of de St. Monica College of Education for Kumasi dey justify de act of de Rev Father wey dem give en name as Father Larbi.

De statement tok say "on de morning of our Sunday service, (15th August, 2021), our school chaplain honour deserving students with certificates, sums of money wey en add kisses".

De statement continue tok say dem go fight for justice plus bloggers wey give wrong caption to de kissing tori.