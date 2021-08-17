Musa Mustapha: Meet 11-year old world number one for tennis wey be Nigerian

Dem no support media player for your device

Musa Mustapha: Meet 11-year old world number one for tennis wey be Nigerian

36 minutes wey don pass

Musa Mustapha of Nigeria don become di world under-11 table tennis numba one for di boys category.

Mustapha enter dis level wen di International table tennis federation, ITTF announce am for April dis 2021

ITTF talk say dem give am dis rank after dem calculate all di points wey Musa get for di different games and tournaments dem wey e don play, both for Nigeria and other countries.

Musa wey begin play since 2018 get total of 128 points to take be number one but still be number 17th for di under-13 boys category.

Wen BBC Pidgin follow am talk for Abuja, Musa talk say him happy for di level wey im dey now but him bin no plan to win anytin.

Im say e just day play di game dey go. E add say im future plan na to become di world best table tennis player in no distant time.

Im papa, Mustapha Said, talk say him no too happy as di Nigerian government no get structured support to take dey encourage young talents like im son. Said say e dey hope say di system go fit try help am as na only him dey sponsor di boy for all di tournaments.

Musa Mustapha na di first ever Nigerian to become di world number one for any category on top table tennis.

Im come from family of table tennis players wia im papa, Mustapha Said, and all im siblings dey play, wey include im elder broda Mustapha Mustapha wey be di current world under-13 number 11.