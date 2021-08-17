BBNaija 2021: 'I neva get any new motor from fans' - Princess

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Former Big Brother Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Princess don comot to clear di air on top new motor wey tori dey fly up and down say she don get.

For social media post on Tuesday, Princess Francis reveal say di tori na fake news.

She add say, "we no know who start di tori or why but we just wan clear kontri pipo say make dem no mind am say na lie."

Na for di last elimination on Sunday, na im Princess comot from di big brther season six house after she bin no get enough votes to escape eviction.

Princess bin show herself as she dey comot di house as she tok who she bin dey crush on for di house.

Princess na 30 year old Taxi driver for Imo state wey fit don lead to dis current tori wey dey trend.