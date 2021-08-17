BBNaija Pere and White Money fight: Nigerian celebs react to di quanta between di two 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates

57 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Pere Whitemoney

Some celebrities for Nigeria don begin react to di clash wey happun between Pere and Whitemoney for di Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' reality TV show.

For early hours of Tuesday morning Pere and Whitemoney bin get quanta wen di housemates begin di Whisper game, wey Cross introduce for dem to play.

Pere later come go confront Whitemoney and demand to know wetin e tell Angel during di game.

According to di rules of di game wey Cross bring, one pesin go secretly tell anoda pesin something about anoda housemate.

Den di pesin wen dem tell di secret go waka go meet di housemate wey e think say di secret dey refer to but wen Cross call Pere to play di game, e tok say e must hear wetin di last player whisper and dis dey against di rules.

Sake of Pere reaction, di housemates end di game but minutes later Pere demand say e wan know wetin Angel hear.

Some of di housemates plus Whitemoney para for di way Pere react and dis don make fans plus some celebs to tok.

How Nigerian Celebs react

Media personality and former Big brother Africa housemates, Uti Nwahukwu post for im instagram handle say bullying dey "totally uunacceptable".

Although Uti and Pere don be friends before now and e don dey support Pere since di reality show begin, Uti say im no be di kain pesin wey go hide di truth.

"I love my friends & dey know I no be one pesin wey dey sugar coat di truth.

"Bullying dey totally unacceptable. E no mata who you be or wia you don go, each human being deserve to dey treated wit respect regardless of your opinion about dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Uti add say at dis point three things na im dey e mind, either pere dey pay script as wildcards to create drama or e dey play ruthless game to worry im opponent till dey comot or di tension inside di house don enta am.

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph also react and share video of di scene where di clash for happun inside her instagram handle and say she dey pray for Whitemoney to scale through any temptation from Pere.

Anita Joseph ask weda di Big brother Naija house na 'Pere camp' or weda im feel say e dey tok to one of e boy.