Petroleum Industry Bill: Controversy over 3% for host communities for PIB bill wey President Buhari sign into law

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Controversy don follow di passing of di Petroleum Industry Bill into law

"Di deregulation of petroleum products go commence soon but we no know how soon e go happen."

Di minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva tok dis one wen him dey address tok tok pipo for him office for Abuja.

Im say deregulation wey bi di removal of fuel subsidy don bi part of di Nigeria law and di kontri no fit avoid am at dis point, but goment dey work on a plan so dat e no go too affect di common man due to price hike.

Na dis price hike dey make pipo fear for di kain challenges wey go follow.

Wetin we call dis foto, Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva

Sylva follow tok say labour union, govnors and oda stakeholders still dey delibrate on di actual price we go dey convenient for Nigerians.

Three percent for host communities

Di minister of state tok say still ontop di mata of di Petroleum Industry Law (PIL), di kontri president Muhammadu Buhari wey go address di nation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

E follow chook mouth for di 3 percent wey di Petroleum Industry Law give to host communities.

"Di 3 percent look small for eye but e big, some over zealous pipo sef dey ask for 100 percent for di host communities, but e beta say di host communities get di 3 percent wit investors for di area dan to collect 100 percent wit no investors for di area.

We dey do all dis tins to reduce di cost of production and to attract more investors".

'We no happy wit 3% for host communities'

Reactions don dey flow as President Muhammadu Buhari sign di Petroleum Industry Bill into di Petroleum Industry Act.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike tell local tori pipo, ChannelsTV say di Petroleum Industry Act dey good and e no good.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

Wike say di Act good because e bin no dey easy for successive goments to pass dat bill into law, as e don tay reach 20 years since di bill dey National Assembly.