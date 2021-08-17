Olu of Warri: Police declare two princes wanted over missing crown

20 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Tsola Emiko

Di 400 year old crown of di ancient Olu of Warri don miss few days to di coronation of di 21st Olu of di kingdom.

Zone 5 of di Nigerian Police Force Benin confirm di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Di Police say dem don declare Prince Onyowoli and Prince Omatsuli, wey be di sons of di immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Emiko, wanted.

Di Police tok tok pesin for Zone 5, Tijani Momoh say dem bin don invite di two Princes dem but dem never honour dia invitation.

Momoh say dat na di reason why Police declare di two men wanted in line wit dia Police Act and Regulations.

"No be true say we don arrest dem, we only declare dem wanted in connection with di burglary and stealing of di missing crown of di Olu of Warri.

Olu of Warri controversy

Preparations dey for di coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as di 21st Olu Warri on August 21.

Controversy over who go be di next pesin on di Olu of Warri Traditional stool start afta di death of di immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Emiko.

For April 2021, di Ginuwa I Ruling House wey by di norms and culture of Itsekiri, declare Prince Tsola as di new Olu of Warri.