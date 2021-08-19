Olu of Warri: Omoba Tshola Emiko coronation - See how e go hapun

Wia dis foto come from, Olu of Warri

History go happen on August 21 for di ancient Warri Kingdom for Delta state, South south Nigeria as di kingdom go usher in dia new Olu.

37-year-old Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, na im go emerge as di 21st Olu of Warri wey dem go crown on August 21, 2021.

Na on Monday April 5, 2021 di Warri Traditional Council of Chiefs announce Tsola Emiko as di Olu-designate - dis na afta dem announce di death of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, di former Olu of Warri to di Itsekiri nation.

Na di Ginuwa I Ruling House wey by di norms and culture of Itsekiri get di authority to make dat kain announcement, declare Prince Tsola as di new Olu of Warri, afta consultation and affirmation of di Oracle.

Dem make di announcement for Aghofen, Palace of di Olu of Warri, Ode-Itsekiri - Big Warri.

Wia dis foto come from, Olu of Warri Wetin we call dis foto, Omoba Tsola Emiko na 37 years old wen dem announce am as di next Olu of Warri

Wetin go happen on dat day?

Di Olu of Warri na first class traditional ruler and im dey lord over all Itsekiri people both for Nigeria and abroad.

Di Olu of Warri dey also known as Ogiame and im dey rule over Warri and all of Itsekiri communities across local goment areas for Delta state and Edo state.

Sake of di influence of di Traditional stool, di Olu council of chiefs don arrange events wey go lead to di coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko starting from Thursday August 19.

See how e go hapun:

Thursday 19, August, - Arrival of guests

Friday 20, August - Praise, prayer and prophesy crusade

Saturday 21, August - Boat rides to di island, Regata plus di coronation ceremony and royal banquet

Sunday 22, August - Thanksgiving.

Controversies around di announcement of Omoba Tsola

Di Olu Warri stool also get im share of controversy like every oda traditional stool for Africa and Nigeria.

Di emergence of Omoba Tsola Emiko as di 21st Olu of Warri bin cause some kain controversy.

Di controversy lead to di suspension of Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri and second in command to the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

Di Olu Advisory Council wey Chief Emami head bin disqualify Tsola Emiko, based on Section 4 of di Statutory Declaration in 2015 - according to dia law wey say di mother of di Olu of Warri must either be Itsekiri or Benin woman.

Apart from say di matter dey court, on Tuesday August 17 tori come out say some pipo tiff di crown of di Olu of Warri.

Zone 5 of di Nigerian Police Force Benin say dem dey find two Princes of Warri, Princes Onyowoli and Omatsuli, di two sons of di immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Emiko for questioning in connection wit di missing crown.

Di Police tok-tok pesin for Zone 5, DSP Tijani Momoh tell BBC pidgin say "No be true say we don arrest dem, we only declare dem wanted in connection with di burglary and stealing of di missing crown of di Olu of Warri.

Wetin to expect form di new Olu of Warri

Di most important assignment of di new Olu of Warri na to unite di kingdom, na so Charles Eyimofe tok.

Eyimofe say pipo dey expect a lot from Prince Tsola Emiko sake of im young age and experience from private sector.

"Di truth be say, di kingdom dey really blessed wit resources wey fit improve human capital development and infrastructure of di kingdom but we never get am.

"Plenty pipo dey expect different tins but we get hope say as Omoba Tsola Emiko dey come, im go make di common wealth of our pipo to go round."

Prince Charles Eyimofe add say di good tin be say, majority of di pipo get hope sey better tins go happen under im reign.

Who be Prince Tsola Emiko

Wia dis foto come from, Tsola Emiko/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Tsola Emiko

Dem born Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on 2nd April 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II the Olu of Warri, before e become king and Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri, Nigeria.

Prince Omatsola get im basic education from NNPC Primary school for Warri and for im secondary education, e go Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara from 1995 to 2001.

Im attend di Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA wia e collect im Bachelors of Arts degree, e major in International Studies & Political Science, while minoring in History & Economics from 2002 to 2006.

Im return for 2008 for im NYSC and im serve for di Public Affairs Department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Im get im Master's of Science in Management from Case Western Reserve University in 2007.

From 2009 to 2010, Prince Emiko work as an officer for Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and work for Sahara energy as Government Relations Officer (2010-2012).