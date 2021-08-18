Nkechi Bianze reveal why ‘No bride Price’ and ‘No Knelling down’ happun for her marriage

4 minutes wey don pass

Popular Feminist on Facebook, Nkechi Bianze don clear di air about why she and her husband, Prince Ifeanyi Mmadinobi decide to do ‘no bride’ and ‘no knelling down’ kind of marriage.

Nkechi follow BBC pidgin tok afta di news of her marriage go viral for social media.

She say di ‘not knelling down’ no get anything to do with feminism because e no dey for di tradition of di place wia she for come wey be Akumazi Umuocha of Ika North Local goment area of Delta state.

But di ‘no bride price’ get something to do with feminism for am personally and at di same time e no still get anything to do wit am.

Nkechi add say di way di news take spread about her marriage dey expected because of controversial issues wey she dey advocate about dat na feminism and equality.