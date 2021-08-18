Obasanjo diabetes reveal and wetin di ex-Nigeria president tok about di disease

Former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo don reveal say e get diabetes for more dan 35 years now.

Di ex-president make dis revelation for one event on diabetes for Ogun state on Wednesday where e young patients of diabetes say no be killer disease.

"I get diabetes for more 35years now and I still dey hia. I still dey waka dey jump upandan, I still dey do plenti tins wey many pipo of my age no fit do." Obasanjo tok.

Obasanjo further tok say di disease don kill many of im friends.

"Since wen I get diabetes, plenti of my friends don die, di reason be say dem no manage am di way dem suppose manage am. E no matter weda you be type one or type two, so far no cure dey for diabetes, may be cure go come before I die, but I pray make cure come before you die.

You suppose understand di kind of food wey you dey chop, you must completely stay away from sugar. Dey suppose watch di number of carbohydrate wey you dey take. No miss your drugs, your insulin, injection. I dey carry my drugs go anywia I dey go and I dey always check my blood sugar level." Obasanjo add.