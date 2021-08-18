Kayvee BBNaija: Big Brother Naija ex-housemate speak for di first time afta e withdraw from Big Brother Naija show

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija Kayvee

Ololade Gbolahan Aka Kayvee, wey be one of di housemates for Big brother Naija reality show don speak for di first time afta e withdraw.

Kayvee say e honestly bin want to stay till di 72nd day and e believe say e get di personality, di empathy and di game spirit to make am to di end but certain events wey happy quick-quick increase di anxiety wey im feel and affect di jovial, energetic and fun pesin wey e be.

Di former housemate add say, e underestimate di effect isolation go get on im mental health and integrating with di oda housemates.

E say since im withdrawal from di house, e don reconnect with im family and currently dey for one medical facility, dey work through di anxiety wey e feel.

Kayvee dey issue dis statement afta e bin withdraw from BBNaija show on Monday.

Pere wey be Head of House dat time give di announcement on Monday evening to fellow housemates.

Pere read from note from Biggie say: "As una know, Kayvee bin dey unwell since, and on di direction from di medical doctor, dem don advise am to withdraw from di show."

Di announcement also add say make di housemates help am pack im bags even as e send dem greetings.

For Kayvee latest statement, e thank everyone for their love and support during di week wey im spend for Big Brother House.