Kaduna state school resumption: State government ask JSS3 students to appear in mufti

one hour wey don pass

Kaduna state goment for northern Nigeria don order resumption of school for JSS3 students from 18 August to write dia exams and dem go return to school in mufti.Schools for di state don dey closed for a few months now after serious insecurity wey cause kidnap of students from schools.For statement wey commissioner of Education Dr Shehu release e add say dem bin wan resume on August 9 but dem no receive security clearance na why dem shift di date."Kaduna state goment don approve resumption of school for JSS3 students who suppose write di National Examinations Council Basic Certificate Education Exams between August 23rd to September 6th." Part of di statement tok.In di last couple of months about 5 schools don suffer attack from gunmen wey also kidnap students but di attack dey happun for boarding schools.Many students of Kaduna schools still dey with kidnappers at di moment as di abductors dey ask for ransom before dem go release dem.