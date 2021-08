Vagina: Doctor Damian Avar advice women wey dey insert many tins for their vagina

Dem no support media player for your device

Vagina: Doctor Damian Avar advice women wey dey insert many tins for their vagina

one hour wey don pass

''Dos of una wey dey put seasoning, toothpaste, alum, kanyanmatta and all dos yamayama wey una dey put for vagina, una dey destroy una vagina,'' na so doctor Damian Avar advice women.

Dr Damian wey share tips on how to care for di vagina wit BBC Pidgin say women no suppose wash di vagina say na vulva dem suppose wash, e explain di difference wey dey di two.

''Vulva na dat part wey dey outside wey u dey see wey be say if you wear your undie or your pant naim dey touch di pant directly, di vagina you no dey see am for outside.

"E dey inside, na wia be say if your oga wan meet you na dia im cassava dey enter or na dia baby dey follow comot wen woman wan give birth to baby, na di difference be dat,'' na so Dr Damian tok.

''So you go wash di vulva but you no go wash di vagina.''

'Pants, panty liner and pads wit scent no good'

Wia dis foto come from, Lorna Rees

Anoda tin wey di sabi doctor tok be say make womnen no dey apply perfume for di vulva or vagina or any tin wey get scent no suppose touch di vagina.

Dr Damian advise women say make dem no dey use any pad, pant liner or tissue paper wey get scent. E say anytime wey women dey do menstruation, dia pad or tissue paper or anytin wey any woman dey use no suppose past six hours for body, weda e soak or e no soak or e no soak.

On top pant matter, Dr Damian cut warning say make any woman no repeat pant wey dem don wear unless dem wash am, e mean say if you wear pant one day, you no suppose wear am di next day as you must not wear one pant for two times, and any pant wey pesin don wear everyday or every week for six months make e change am.

I fit shave my pubic hair?

As for shaving, e tok say if pesin dey shave, e no dey necessary make di pesin shave everytin finish. ''if you be di type of woman wey be say wen you shave you dey get bumps you dey get krokro, you no need to shave everytin make e dey shine like gorimakpa, just use small scissors take trim di hair make e dey okay, make e look very fine.''

''Den if you be di type wey be say you no dey get kro-kro, you no dey get bumps you fit shave evrytin, whala no dey but make sur say as you dey shave am so, you no go dey immediately meet wit your oga after you don shave, you go give am like one two three days before you meet am because as you don shave dat time so, you get small small cut ontop your skin wey be say infecttion fit enta inside you.''

And for dos pipo wey dey allow pubic hair grow like bush, Dr Damian say e no good o, e say as di hair dey thick so e go dey sweat any how and as e dey sweat so, na so so yeast infection go dey rush you, e advise say make women trim di hair make e low and neat or shave am finish.

Vagina steaming nko?

On vagina steaming matter, di doctor say e no good. Vagina steaming na wen woman boil hot water put different chemicals come siddon ontop am make di vapour dey enta inside am. E say dat one dey kill di good bacteria wey dey inside woman wey dey give am protection and e dey cause infection and smelly discharge.