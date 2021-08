Covid-19 in Ghana: Environmental Health Officers Alliance say dem 'no go bury covid dead body again if govment no give us PPE'

De Environmental Heath Officers Alliance of Ghana say dem no go bury any dead body wey suffer Covid-19 infection again until de sector ministry of health give dem personal protective equipment.

De group say dem lay down dema tools for all de 260 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies for Ghana cos dem no go fit risk dema life for de destruction of de new variant.

Yaw Akwaa Lartey wey be de president of de EHOA-GH tok say: "our life be our concern, we no go risk am".

E further tok say "covid dead bodies no be embalmed so dem for bury dem within short period. Our plea to de government since 2020 no get any feedback. Dis mean say dem no dey care about us. We too, we get families".

According to de president, dem manage over de past one year eva since covid come but de new variant be something deadly wey dey require adequate protective gears.

Letter wey we see dated 4th May 2020 from de environmental health workers suggest say dem try reach out to authorities on de subject mata in de past.

But de ministry never respond to de tins dem talk.

Wia dis foto come from, Environmental Health Officers Alliance Wetin we call dis foto, Environmental Health Officers Alliance of Ghana want PPE and oda gears

De group also tok say "it saddens our heart say at dis critical moment why de government of Ghana led by president Akufo Addo go neglect de only public health law enforcement agents who get mandate by Section 14 of de Local Governace Act, 2016 (Act 936) with Amendment (Act 940) and EI 4 of 1976 in discharge of our mandated duties or job descriptions".

De statement dem read for press conference tok say dem want put on record without fear or favour making reference to de law say dem "withdraw all services as enshrined in de Section 50 clause (c) of de public health Act 2012 (Act 851) with immediate effect.