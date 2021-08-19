Buhari son wedding: Yusuf Buhari and Emir of Bichi daughter Zahra marriage - Wetin you suppose know

45 minutes wey don pass

After months of planning, wedding between president Muhammadu Buhari pikin Yusuf Buhari and daughter of Emir of Bichi Zahra Nasir Bayero go happun Friday, 20, August, 2021.

Professor of history for Bayero University Kano Usman Naniya tell BBC say wetin make dis wedding dey important na because of say dis na di first time in history wey president pikin go marry emir daughter.

"To my knowledge dis na di first time in Nigerian history wey dis kain marriage go happun, so dis wedding na history maker, son of president marrying daughter of a top Emir."

"Zahra na daughter of Emir and also her grandfather na Emir infact she fit trace her origin to Othman Dan Fodio wey make her very special." E tok.

Di Historian also add say na Fulanis be Kano Emirs wia Zahra come from, while for Daura wey Yusuf come from, na Hausas be Emir so dis go strengthen di relationship between di two sides."

Wia dis foto come from, Wraith studios Wetin we call dis foto, Tori say Yusuf and Zahra jam for university for UK

Di wedding events

Due to covid, both families don agree to scale down on activities wey go happun as na only di wedding fatiha go be di publicised event.

Di wedding fatiha go happun for Bichi Emir palace on Friday by 1:30pm

Father of di groom president Muhammadu Buhari dey expected to attend alongside many oda goment officials from Abuja and state govnors.

Already, some events don already take place days before di main event.

For example, di couple organise polo tournament for Abuja as part of di celebration and also di bride hold her bridal shower for di capital wey bring plenti controversy because of wetin she wear.

On Wednesday, di bride family arrange 'Kamu' event for her dis na Hausa/Fulani tradition where di bride and her friends go enjoy evening of music and dance in a relative's home.

Dis one happun for her uncle wey be Emir of Kano palace.

Di biggest event go be di wedding fatiha wey be di main ceremony wia Imam for mosque go announce Yusuf and Zahra as couple and na dis event many top pipo including Presido Buhari dey expected to attend.

After dat on, den di last event wey be 'Kai Amarya' wey mean conveyance of di bride, for Hausa -Fulani culture, na aunties and oda relatives go carry di bride go her husband house with singing on di way and pray for her when dem reach.

Wia dis foto come from, Adam Umar Bichi Wetin we call dis foto, Di mosque where di Fatiha go happun

How di wedding go affect Bichi town

Professor Nania say Bichi town wia Zahra father Emir Nasir Bayero dey in charge as Emir go benefit wella because of dis wedding.

"Many across di world neva hear of Bichi town until now and also many big pipo go visit Bichi for di first time because of dis wedding."

Di Prof. say dis one fit also open up business opportunities for residents and di communities.

Who be Yusuf Buhari?

Yusuf Buhari na di 5th out of president Buhari eight children as per say e get three children with im first wife before e marry Aisha. E be di only surviving male child President Buhari get.

For Aisha side, Yusuf na her second child and her only pikin wey remain wey bin never marry as her last born Hanan marry last year.

Yusuf attend both im primary and secondary education for Kaduna, including Kaduna International School and British School of Lome. E later move to di UK where e attend Bellerby's College for im secondary education. E get degree from di University of Surrey, di United Kingdom for 2016.

Dis na wia both Yusuf and Zahra jam according to one source wey dey close to both families.

Di source say, di couple first start as friends and na later di tin come turn to love.

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Yusuf na di son of President Muhammadu Buhari and im wife Aisha

Bike accident

On 26th of December 2017, Yusuf suffer serious bike accident wey almost kill am and di family rush am to Germany for treatment.

According to im mother Aisha, her pikin dey very lucky to survive di accident.

Wetin we call dis foto, Zahra na di daughter of di Emir of Bichi Nasir Bayero

Zahra Bayero

Zahra na di daughter of di Emir of Bichi, Nasir Bayero and grand daughter of late popular Kano Emir Ado Bayero wey spend 51 years on di throne.

Dem born Zahra for di year 2002 and she get her primary and secondary education for Kano state wia her father serve as prince before im elevation to Emir status.