Shuwa Arab Edo Coronation of Sultan of Shuwa Arab na assault on di traditions, customs of di pipo - Goment

Edo state goment say any plan to hold any event like di coronation of Sultan of Shuwa Arab na assault on di traditions, customs and culture of Edo pipo and pipo wey dey behind am wan abuse di hospitality of Edo pipo.

Secretary to di Edo State Goment, Osarodion Ogie tok dis wan for statement in response to plenty complaint dem receive about di coronation ceremony.

Ogie say di act fit cause kasala for di State and under di State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, na offence for any pesin to proclaim imsef as holder of any traditional title wey no dey recognised by di law, and without di approval of di appropriate authority.

E add say di goment go take decisive action against any pesin wey wan comit such sacrilegious act and dem go face di wrath of di law.

Dis dey come as some youths for Benin City for di Edo State capital bin dey question why a group from Borno State for Northern Nigeria dey plan to come turban di Sultan of Shuwa Arab for Edo State.

Curtis Eghosa Ugbo wey be di President Benin solidarity Movement Worldwide tell BBC Pidgin say, dem no go allow dat kain coronation to happen because dem no fit get two Kings for Benin Kingdom.

Di coronation invite wey cause kasala

Ugbo say di Shuwa Arab pipo bin write letter to di Oba Palace say dem wan come pay courtesy visit, so dem surprise to see di invitation to turban a Sultan dey fly upandan.

Im say, dat one different from wetin dia letter tok and say dem no go allow am to happen.

"We no go allow dat kain tin to happen because we no fit get two Kings for Benin Kingdom. I no go fit go any wia for North go say I wan be di Enogie of dat place. I no fit go even Delta State go tok dat kain tin. Na big slap to di kingdom and we no go allow am happen." Na so im tok.

Di Oba Palace meanwhile add say dem happy as di Edo State goment come out to condemn di illegal and sacrilegious activity of some offenders wey wan install a Sultan in Edo.For dia official Facebook page wia dem post di announcement by di statement, dem support di decision of di goment to take firm and decisive action pesin wey wan do dat kain sacrilege.

Police for Edo State say dem dey watch di situation as dem never get any official order to intervene for di matter especially if na to maintain peace and order.