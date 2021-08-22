Jackie B BBNaija ship fit sail wit Boma, Michael and now WhiteMoney for 'Shine Ya Eyes' House - Fans

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

BBNaija Jackie B don be di ship queen for Season six.

Tori be say fans of di show don link am with Boma, Michael and now WhiteMoney.

Recently di 29 year old bin get gist with White Money, Boma and Michael.

But make we start with di latest.

Afta di Saturday night party, Jackie B and Michael bin siddon to analyse wetin dem be with each other for di house.

Dis na wen Jackie B tok say she bin care about Michael well-well wen she enta di house.

Howeva following di kwenta wey dem bin get within di week, she say she "care less".

Wia dis foto come from, AFrican Magic Wetin we call dis foto, Angel and Jackie B bin fight on top Michael Mata although Jackie B say e no deep like that.

Jackie B bin dey vex at some point say Michael push am wen dem bin dey try settle Pere and Whitemoney beef.

And also how Michael bin dey hangout with anoda housemate wey dem call Angel.

But sha-sha dem settle dia wahala but before that one happun anoda bombshell drop.

WhiteMoney tok say im like Jackie B!

As per say she don tok before say ship neva dey with Michael as e dey one year younger than di mama of one, Jackie B say e bin no know say na how Whitemoney dey feel.

Wia dis foto come from, BBnAIJA

She further add say she go need to reset her mind to think of Whitemoney like that on top say na WhiteMoney be di kain pesin wey she go like date.

For di beginning of di show, she and Boma dey close sotay wen e win Head of House for second week, im ask am to be im Depity.

Even now wey Boma be Deputy to Maria, Jackie B still be di pesin wey im give im pass to come visit am for Head of Hose room.