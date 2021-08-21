All don dey set for di coronation of di Olu Of Warri, Omoba Tshola Emiko.
Guests don begin arrive and take dia seats ahead of di coronation of di Olu of Warri
37-year-old Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, go be di 21st Olu of Warri.
Di Olu of Warri na first class traditional ruler and im dey lord over all Itsekiri people both for Nigeria and abroad
On Friday, youths bin walk wit di incoming king so everyone fit see am
Pipo wey waka wit di Olu of Warri na di Ginuwa ruling house wey confam am as King
Chiefs and pipo from high backgrounds na dem go take part for di occasion
Guests take dia seats ahead of di coronation of di Olu of Warri