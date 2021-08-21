Olu of Warri coronation take centre stage as Omoba Tshola Emiko go become 21st crown king

All don dey set for di coronation of di Olu Of Warri, Omoba Tshola Emiko.

Olu of Warri coronation
Wetin we call dis foto,

All don dey set for di coronation of di Olu Of Warri, Omoba Tshola Emiko.

Wetin we call dis foto,

Guests don begin arrive and take dia seats ahead of di coronation of di Olu of Warri

Wetin we call dis foto,

37-year-old Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, go be di 21st Olu of Warri.

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di Olu of Warri na first class traditional ruler and im dey lord over all Itsekiri people both for Nigeria and abroad

Wetin we call dis foto,

On Friday, youths bin walk wit di incoming king so everyone fit see am

Wetin we call dis foto,

Pipo wey waka wit di Olu of Warri na di Ginuwa ruling house wey confam am as King

Wetin we call dis foto,

Chiefs and pipo from high backgrounds na dem go take part for di occasion

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di Olu of Warri na first class traditional ruler and im dey lord over all Itsekiri people both for Nigeria and abroad

Wetin we call dis foto,

Guests take dia seats ahead of di coronation of di Olu of Warri