Afghanistan Taliban: Aryana Sayeed, di kontri biggest female pop star escape afta Talibans take-over di South Asia kontri

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MASSOUD HOSSAINI

Afghanistan biggest female pop star, Aryana Sayeed don escape through US flight out of Kabul as fears dey increase for women inside di kontri afta di Taliban promise to impose strict Sharia law.

Aryana Sayeed, wey be singer and judge for di Afghan version of di Voice, dey among those wey dey lucky to escape di kontri with US cargo jet on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Afghans manage to enta di half-open ramp of di US Air Force C-17 aircraft as e comot Kabul for Qatar, afta di Taliban take ova di capital on Sunday.

Aryana Sayeed document her escape for social media tell her 1.3 million Instagram followers say she dey well and alive afta some 'couple of unforgettable night.'

"I bin tok for one of my recent interviews say I go be di "Last Soldier to leave di Motherland"… and interestingly enough, dat na exactly wetin happen," Aryana Sayeed tok.

"I dey well and alive and afta a couple of unforgettable nights, I don reach Doha, Qatar and I dey wait for my eventual flight back home to Istanbul."

"Afta I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock, I get many stories to share with you my love/s!!"

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Pop star Aryana Sayeed wey be 36-year-old dey known for fighting criticism against female performers inside di kontri.

During di time wey Taliban bin rule, dem ban almost all music for di kontri and women still face plenti criticism for performing.

Aryana bin dey use her role as judge on Afghan singing competitions to inspire oda women to follow dia passion for music.

Wia dis foto come from, Paul Bruinooge

Also Aryana Sayeed na popular supporter of di Afghan Army and tok out many times in support of dem before di Taliban take over di kontri.