EFCC arrest Abia State former govnor Theodore Orji

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Theodore Orji Wetin we call dis foto, Theodore Orji

EFCC - Nigeria corruption police, don arrest one former govnor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji.

Di arrest happun for di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] tok-tok pesin Wilson Uwujaren confam di arrest give BBC Pidgin.

Oga Orji don bin dey on watch list of EFCC before dem gbab around about 10am on 19 August, 2021.

Tori be say di anti-corruption agency carry am go dia headquarters for Jabi, Abuja, to continue with kwesioning.

EFCC presently dey ask Orji kwesion alongside im son, Chinedu, wey be di Speaker of di Abia State House of Assembly.

Local media dey reports say Chinedu turn mself in dis afternoon afta e hear of di arrest of im papa.

EFCC no gree tell BBC wetin dem arrest Orji for.

But according to local tori, Senator Orji and im sons, Chinedu and Ogbonna, dey under investigation by di EFCC.

Dem chop accuse for alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering to di sum of N551 billion [Over $1bn].

Punch newspaper report say di ex- governor dey accused of alleged embezzlement of N500 million monthly security vote.

Dat na money wey e receive for eight years as governor of Abia State between 2007 and 2015.